Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy has unfollowed singer, Wizkid over recent shade.

The drama unfolded when rapper Ladipoe, signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, commented on the state of Afrobeats.

He wrote; “Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artists go through their own.”

A social media user then brought this to Wizkid’s attention.

“Wizkid Ladipoe still talk nonsense yesterday o. Abeg enter that one too.” He wrote.

Instead of tackling Ladipoe, Wizkid threw a veiled insult towards Don Jazzy.

He responded: “Lol never chatting to anyone signed to an influencer.”

Given Don Jazzy’s long-standing contributions to Afrobeats and his role as a label boss, many fans believe Wizkid’s comment about “influencers” was a disrespectful jab aimed at him.

Reacting to this, Don unfollowed him.

