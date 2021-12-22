Rapper, Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2M on his 30th birthday (Video)

US rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has gifted her rapper husband, Offset, a sum of two million dollars ($2M) on his 30th birthday.

She made the presentation to her hubby during his birthday party which was held in Los Angeles, United States.

In a video shared by the mother-of-two on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, her husband, Offset was seen holding the giant-sized cheque of $2M gifted him by Cardi B.

Cardi B had written on her page;

“Happy Birthday. He literally got it at all.” (sic)

Offset turned 30 on December 14, and she had also taken to her Instagram page to celebrate him on that day.

Recall that on her birthday two months ago, Cardi B had received a mansion in the Dominican Republic from Offset as she clocked 29.

Watch the video below: