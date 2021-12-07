Reality star, Whitemoney bags new ambassadorial deal with fitness brand

Reality TV star, Whitemoney has just gotten a new ambassadorial deal signed with a fitness brand, Get Fit Nigeria, recently.

The winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 6 reality show who is currently receiving some backlash on his latest music debut, took to his Instagram page to announce the deal to his fans and followers.

Sharing photos while announcing the addition of the new deal to his growing number of endorsements, Whitemoney wrote;

“Whitemoney X GETFIT. I am Excited to announce I am the First Male Brand Ambassador to @getfitng the Biggest Waist Trainer and Wellness Brand in Africa! 🔥. Their products work with or without exercise

Whitemoney Geng, I want you all to please support me by following @getfitng and buy their products massively 🙏🏾 🙅🏾! Let’s Show them the Money is White! 💰

They are officially family now 💯 !”