Shatta Wale’s approach may be wrong but Nigeria doesn’t reciprocate the love from Ghana – Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy

EntertainmentMusic
By Peter

Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy has thrown weight behind his compatriot, Shatta Wale’s accusation that Ghanaians support Nigerian artistes more than Nigerians do for Ghanaian artistes and music.

According to Stonebwoy, with great power comes great responsibility and Nigerian artistes should carry the “responsibility of helping to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from other African nations which pollinate Nigerian music to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international levels”.

He also stated that his fellow Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, may not have approached the issue very well in the right way, but that Wale’s concern is actually very valid.

Stonebwoy further urged Ghanaians to continue loving their neighbors as themselves, but not more than themselves, while saying they sgshou support Ghanaian artistes and music more than foreign ones.

Refer to his post below:

