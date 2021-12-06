Singer, Peruzzi gifts himself new Mercedes Benz GLE for 32nd birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

DMW hit-maker and singer, Peruzzi has bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE car as a gift for his 32nd birthday.

The ”Majesty” singer turned 32 on Sunday, December 5, 2021 and he has decided to celebrate his new age in a remarkable way.

In a video making the rounds online, Peruzzi’s friends could be seen hailing him as he stood outside his house, waiting to receive delivery of the new Mercedes Benz, which was being driven as the lead car in a convoy.

The singer himself could also be seen laughing and smiling all along with the compliments, as he waited for his new ride.

An social media user known as ijobanadanku, had shared the video clip with the caption below;

”@peruzzi_vibes BRAND NEW MACHINE DELIVERED ON HIS BIRTHDAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MORE WINS BROTHER Pepe”

