Singer, Portable shed tears as manager, Kogbagidi welcomes him back and grants him a second chance (Video)

It appears everything has been resolved between show promoter, Kogbagidi and singer, Portable after he called out dancer, Poco Lee and even singer, Olamide online.

Portable apologizes to Olamide, Poco Lee after accusations

His manager, Kogbagidi had then kicked out the fast-rising singer out of his house for dragging popular dancer, Poco Lee over claims of intellectual property & monetary theft.

However, after several interventions from entertainers and fans, and a public apology made by Portable, the manager Kogbagidi has now brought the singer back to his premises.

In a video shared online, which showed Portable kneeling down before being asked to stand up, Kogbagidi captioned it writing;

“Like they say “ we rise by lifting up others “ . We are all in the learning process . Much love and appreciation to @olamide a.k.a Baddo ti Settle Eh

📌@poco_lee We Move

🔝, Almighty God will continue to lift you to greater heights.Thanks for your understanding and wisdom.

To my family, friends and fans , Your messages and calls melt my heart and I can only pray that Almighty God should continue to bless your ways and endeavors to prosperity. Make we dey Zehhhhh dey go this De zehhh ember👍 One love🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💯💯💯💯

Ejeh Kogbagidi Noni�”

Watch the video below:

