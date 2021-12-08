TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a…

Singers Davido, and Wizkid tops Forbes list of, ”Top 10 successful Nigerian artistes”

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Top Nigerian musicians including Davido, Wizkid, Burnsboy, 2face, etc have made Forbes list of 10 most successful Nigerian artistes.

This top 10 according to Forbes have the highest net worth in the music industry.

They have large fan bases, high streams, awards, international recognitions, endorsement deals, and partnerships.

 

READ ALSO

Richest fuji artistes in Nigeria and their net worth…

Facts you don’t know about Tonto Dikeh – Her net…

1. David Adedeji Adeleke

Singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has a net worth of $40,000,000 (N24,000,000,000). He topped Forbes list of richest music artistes in Nigeria.

 

2 Ayodeji Balogun

Ayodeji Balogun whose stage name is Wizkid, had a net worth of $30,000,000 (N18,000,000,000). Wizkid has a successful 2021 with his ‘Made in Lagos’ deluxe album topping billboard charts and having international recognition. He recently sold out the London O2 Arena for three straight nights, for the first time thereby making history. 

 

3 Damini Ogulu

Nigerian self acclaimed, ‘African giant’, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burnaboy, has a net worth of $18,000,000 (N10,800,000,000).

 

4. Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

He has a net worth of $17.500,000 (10,500,000,000). Don Jazzy is one of the biggest influencers in Nigeria.

 

5. Innocent Ujah Idibia ( 2Baba Idibia)

He has a net worth of $16,000,000 (N9,600,000,000). He was once topping the chart of the richest musicians in Nigeria, but it seems he has toned down a bit, for the likes of Wizkid.

 

6. Olamide Gbenga Adedeji

He has a net worth of $14,000,000 (N8,400,000,000). He owns the record label, ‘YBNL’.

 

7. Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike (Phyno)

He has a net worth $11,000,000 (N6,600,000,000) according to Forbes.

 

8. Inetimi Timaya Odon (Timaya)

He has a net worth of $10,500,000 (N6,300,000,000). Timaya lives a private life, he doesn’t put his life on social media.

 

9. Chinedu Okoli (Flavour)

He has a net worth of $9,500,000 (N5,700,000,000). His debut single, “Levels”, was a hit.

 

10. Tiwatope Savage

She has a net worth $9,000,000 (N5,400,000,000). Tiwa Savage is the only female artiste that made Forbes list of top 10 rich Nigerian artistes.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni: Former teacher at Dowen college speaks his truth

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Ned Nwoko opens up about Regina Daniels using Jaruma’s kayanmata on him

Sylvester Oromoni: Two of the suspects have fled – Lagos State CP, Odumosu…

Man narrates how his little child prevented him from sleeping with his wife for…

Sylvester Oromoni’s Death: Mother of alleged suspect, Edward Brown breaks…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky lists conditions for invitees to attend the opening of his new mansion…

Singers Davido, and Wizkid tops Forbes list of, ”Top 10 successful…

Why Is Business Electricity So Expensive?

Davido tattoos, Obama DMW’s nickname on his arm, in rememberance of him

Comedian, Sir Balo splashes millions on brand new Mercedes Benz car for…

If your child is under 18, take them for special deliverance from the devil —…

You’re your own problem, no one regards you — Media personality, Ehiz…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More