Singers Davido, and Wizkid tops Forbes list of, ”Top 10 successful Nigerian artistes”

Top Nigerian musicians including Davido, Wizkid, Burnsboy, 2face, etc have made Forbes list of 10 most successful Nigerian artistes.

This top 10 according to Forbes have the highest net worth in the music industry.

They have large fan bases, high streams, awards, international recognitions, endorsement deals, and partnerships.

1. David Adedeji Adeleke

Singer David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has a net worth of $40,000,000 (N24,000,000,000). He topped Forbes list of richest music artistes in Nigeria.

2 Ayodeji Balogun

Ayodeji Balogun whose stage name is Wizkid, had a net worth of $30,000,000 (N18,000,000,000). Wizkid has a successful 2021 with his ‘Made in Lagos’ deluxe album topping billboard charts and having international recognition. He recently sold out the London O2 Arena for three straight nights, for the first time thereby making history.

3 Damini Ogulu

Nigerian self acclaimed, ‘African giant’, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burnaboy, has a net worth of $18,000,000 (N10,800,000,000).

4. Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

He has a net worth of $17.500,000 (10,500,000,000). Don Jazzy is one of the biggest influencers in Nigeria.

5. Innocent Ujah Idibia ( 2Baba Idibia)

He has a net worth of $16,000,000 (N9,600,000,000). He was once topping the chart of the richest musicians in Nigeria, but it seems he has toned down a bit, for the likes of Wizkid.

6. Olamide Gbenga Adedeji

He has a net worth of $14,000,000 (N8,400,000,000). He owns the record label, ‘YBNL’.

7. Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike (Phyno)

He has a net worth $11,000,000 (N6,600,000,000) according to Forbes.

8. Inetimi Timaya Odon (Timaya)

He has a net worth of $10,500,000 (N6,300,000,000). Timaya lives a private life, he doesn’t put his life on social media.

9. Chinedu Okoli (Flavour)

He has a net worth of $9,500,000 (N5,700,000,000). His debut single, “Levels”, was a hit.

10. Tiwatope Savage

She has a net worth $9,000,000 (N5,400,000,000). Tiwa Savage is the only female artiste that made Forbes list of top 10 rich Nigerian artistes.