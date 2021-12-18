Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, had their traditional wedding ceremony today, Saturday December 18, 2021.

The love birds made their relationship legal today in a traditional wedding ceremony. This held at their hometown in Adoekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Speculations about the two love birds being in a romantic relationship made rounds online a month ago and the couple didn’t release a statement to confirm their love affair.

Their pre-wedding photos were first shared by an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, where it was rumored that the bride, Adebimpe Oyebade was pregnant.

The two actor- lovers have finally made their relationship official in a traditional marriage ceremony today.

Their religious wedding ceremony is set to hold on the 22nd of December 2022.

