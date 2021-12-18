TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on…

Autopsy result for late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly surfaces…

“Read carefully and observe the dates” – Tonto Dikeh says as she…

Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional wedding

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade, had their traditional wedding ceremony today, Saturday December 18, 2021.

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

The love birds made their relationship legal today in a traditional wedding ceremony. This held at their hometown in Adoekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

READ ALSO

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe release official pre-wedding…

Nollywood lovers, Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade…

Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade
Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

Speculations about the two love birds being in a romantic relationship made rounds online a month ago and the couple didn’t release a statement to confirm their love affair.

Lateef Adedimeji
Lateef Adedimeji

Their pre-wedding photos were first shared by an Instagram blogger, Gistlovers, where it was rumored that the bride, Adebimpe Oyebade was pregnant.

Adebimpe Oyebade
Adebimpe Oyebade

The two actor- lovers have finally made their relationship official in a traditional marriage ceremony today.

Their religious wedding ceremony is set to hold on the 22nd of December 2022.

See below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky leaks his chat with Tonto Dikeh as they clash dirty on Instagram…

Autopsy result for late Sylvester Oromoni reportedly surfaces (Screenshot)

“Read carefully and observe the dates” – Tonto Dikeh says as she exposes private…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

Bobrisky reacts as Mompha asks him to provide proof that they slept together

“He dey rent money to spray but it is not my cup of tea”,…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Snippets from actors Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade’s traditional…

Sylvester Oromoni: “That Autopsy shocked me” – Kemi Olunloyo…

“Just run away anytime you see me cause there will be war” –…

No family of a dead school boy should drag me – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

Bobrisky reacts as Mompha asks him to provide proof that they slept together

Bobrisky blows hot as he leaks voicenote Mompha sent to him about his clash with…

Big Brother Naija’s, Angel JB Smith gets customized plate number 

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More