Stop sm0king shisha if you love me – Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia leaks chat with her mum (Screenshot)

Lifestyle
By Peter

Julia, the daughter of politican and billionaire, Ned Nwoko has shared her conversation with her mother who pleaded with her to stop smoking shisha.

Julia Nwoko mother stop smoking shisha

In the conversation which she shared online, Julia Nwoko expressed her love for her mother, and her mother responded by asking her to stop smoking shisha if she means it.

Indeed, this is coming just after Julia revealed that she has never dated anyone ever since the day of her birth.

The billionaire’s daughter revealed this in a post which she shared via her official Instagram page.

According to her, no man would be able to refer to her as an ex, because she has never been in a relationship with anyone up till date.

Meanwhile, below is the screenshot of the conversation between Julia and her mother:

