By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken out time to appreciate God after she survived a life-threatening situation.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Mercy in a post on her Instagram page revealed that this time last year she was going through a life threatening challenge.

According to her she cried endlessly and questioned God why she was going through such la life-threatening challenge.

However, she never stopped praising God and praying fervently daily. At the end of it all, God miraculously answered her prayers.

She wrote;

“By this time last year I was going through a very huge challenge! A life-threatening situation….. I cried endlessly, I questioned God, and kept asking why me?????”.

“I was devastated, but one thing I didn’t do is give up my hope in God!!!! I kept reaffirming to myself that, I am OMOMAJEMU ( Child of Covenant) … Amid my trials, I never stopped praising God! I prayed fervently, I fasted, and kept giving alms!!!! ….. I kept my hope alive and trusted in him, who Is more than able to do all things even beyond our expectations!”.

“I remember one night, in those my sad moments I talked to God, I said “Father, if I triumph over this situation, if you give me a testimony over this situation I will roll in front of the altar, I will post on my social media pages! Just to let the whole world know that you are a gracious and merciful God!”.

“That night I made a convent with my God! Agbanilagbatan, Erujeje tin mi Igbo kijikiji, the covenant-keeping God himself! The one who says Yes and it is YES!!!”.

“I remained steadfast in my prayers and to God be the glory, I triumphed! He gave me a testimony!!!!!. The way God answered me is another story for another day! He moved in his might!!!!! Moved in all His Glory!!!! God proved himself! It was a HUGE testimony! And this is me fulfilling my part of my covenant!!!!”.

“I believe that whether you are a Moslem or a Christian, we serve one God and God is God!!! So if you are Muslim help me shout Alhamdulillah, if you are a Christian please help me shout Halleluyah!!!!!!”.

“Special thanks to my Man for standing firmly with me all tru! My Aunty, My Sister, My Mom, and my besties!. This is me saying Abba Father thank you for always showing up for me! This is me saying you should help me say a very big thank you to God !!!!!. This is me saying what GOD Cannot do Doesn’t Exist!!!!!! This is me in his presence saying there is non like JEHOVAH !!!!!!!!”.

