Trouble looms as Alaafin of Oyo demands DNA test, from one of his wives

Trouble have loomed at the palace, as The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has demanded a DNA test from one of his wives, Olori Omowumi Memunat, over alleged cheating.

The Alaafin demanded DNA test from one of his queens, Olori Omowumi, after she was allegedly caught cheating with a man in the UK.

This was revealed by an Instagram blogger, ‘Gist lovers’.

Olori Omowumi and her co-queen, Olori Folashade, relocated to the UK recently, and Olori Omowumi allegedly had an affair with a married man in UK.

The married man’s wife got to know about the illicit affair between the queen and her husband. She frowned at this and she sent a message to the monarch.

As a result of this, The Alaafin, has demanded a DNA test of all the children he has with Olori Omowumi.

However Olori Omowumi feels that her co-queen, Olori Folashade snitched on her by informing the monarch.

In Gist lovers words;

