TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have changed now”- Film producer, Kunle Afolayan laments

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Veteran film producer, Kunle Afolayan, has noted that people used to look forward to Christmas celebration but this year own is different because things have changed.

Kunle Afolayan
Kunle Afolayan

Afolayan in a recent interview stated that people no longer have bond  with Christmas celebration unlike before.

READ ALSO

Liquorose celebrates Christmas at orphanage home, donates…

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

In his words;

” We all used to look forward to Christmas. But in this age and time, things have changed a little bit. I don’t have much bond to it. It’s just another holiday, and maybe a period to spend time with family, maybe travel with them. It’s not the Christmas that I experienced growing up. You won’t see people now killing chicken in the open anymore. And of course the carols that we used to do then, it’s not what they have now. That’s why with this film, I try to create the carols of that period. I really enjoyed the experience” he told NetflixQueue while sharing about ‘A Naija Christmas’.

Speaking further, he stated that filmmaking is not just a source of livelihood but like blood that flows in his veins.

His words;

”Filmmaking is like the blood that flows in my veins. If blood stops flowing, it means I’m dead. Film is not just a means of livelihood to me. And it’s not just a work of art. For me, it gets my blood pumping. Right now, I’m even more challenged. If the likes of Spielberg, Scorsese, and Tunde Kelani are still out there making films, then who am I to feel like I’ve achieved or arrived? It’s just the beginning”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Grow old with me” – Lateef Adedimeji says as he gushes over…

“Not sure I can do this earth thing anymore” – Ex-Beauty queen, Munachi Abii…

“We used to look forward to Christmas, things have changed now”-…

South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest challenges troll to a boxing match and…

“Money and fame changes people” – Singer, Stefflon Don writes after Burna Boy…

“Marriage can only last if you’re married to Jesus Christ himself” –…

“You said your marriage was ordained by God” Actor Ogbolor slams…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More