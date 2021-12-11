“You want problem always” – Nancy Isime tells singer Blaqbones after he shared their chat on Instagram

Popular TV host and media personality, Nancy Isime has tagged singer Blaqbones a problematic person after he called her out on Instagram.

Blaqbones sent a message to Nancy via Instagram and shared a screenshot of the chat online.

The message read;

“Hey Nancy call me. My no is …… I’m only just reaching out cause I finally have a GLE too. Took me longer than expected but better late than ever. I said that to say that there’s a lot we can be doing asides working hard in our respective careers. (You’re the most hardworking person I know). I’m not saying hardwork isn’t great I’m just saying hard work is great too”.

Reacting Nancy Isime said:

“I’m crying. You don’t always want peace. You want problem always”.

