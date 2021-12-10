TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old…

My father was proud that I didn’t come back home pregnant – Nancy Isime

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian talk-show host and actress, Nancy Isime has revealed how she made her father proud after coming back home without being pregnant.

In a chat with Tea with Taymesan podcast, Nancy also opened up on how she has been able to stay away from controversy.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Nancy Isime splashes millions of Naira on a…

Nancy Isime finally opens up about her relationship status

She said:

“I don’t find trouble attractive. I don’t find drama attractive. I am true to myself. I am someone who is just focused on work, focused on her goals and things she has to do, rather than being focused on causing pain for others”.

On how her entertainment journey began, Isime said:

“I started working when I was 17, I have learnt. I am an old soul. I listen to people, I learn from them It doesn’t mean I don’t have my own mistakes. When I speak like this, it comes from a place of wisdom, it does not come from a place of perfection.

I don’t go to where I don’t need to be, I am literally just at work. I am very anxious person so being in social gatherings doesn’t do well for my mental health. When I am working it’s different, because it’s something I love doing.

I am a shy person people don’t know. My job has taught me to put the shyness by the side. When you see me publicly, I walk with my head down, so I pass through a lot of people. I did my father proud by not showing back home pregnant.

I have said it a lot of times, I am not from a rich home.I had to tell my dad to chill, that I will pay my way out of school”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join cult, he drank engine oil during initiation–…

Father of seven-year-old girl found dead inside a cooler, speaks

“If kayanmata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control…

Ned Nwoko called out for allegedly stripping wives of their rights through…

Nigerians react to President Buhari’s statement on Sylvester Omoroni’s…

Jaruma exposes Ned Nwoko’s real age on Instagram, claims he’s not 54

Court remands 5 Dowen College students who allegedly tortured Sylvester Oromoni…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

My father was proud that I didn’t come back home pregnant – Nancy…

“It costs me over N500k to dress up for events” – Dabota…

“I have been married for years and I have never cooked” – Nigerian Doctor, Ola…

“Live your best life and stop tensioning yourself with what you see on…

Lady laments as boyfriend ends relationship few days to introduction, after she…

“Forced marriage” – Reactions as bride refuses to kiss her groom during wedding…

“I owned a house before BBNaija, I no dey brag” — Whitemoney reveals…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More