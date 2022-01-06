“Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Ace Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as Tubaba, has hailed singer Adekunle Gold, for his hit songs in the last two years.

Tuface hails Adekunle Gold

Tuface took to his Instagram page and commended Adekunle Gold for his transformation in the music industry.

He however questioned himself whether he is the only one that noticed his transformation in the last two years.

Adekunle Gold

His words:

“I just want to assume that it is only me that noticed that AG Baby smashed the last two years with hits back to back? Plus the maddest transformation. Abi I no well?”.

This generated mixed reactions online as his fans to the comments to express their views.

See some comments below,

@Ahneetarr: “Was just saying the same thing yesterday”.

@Tegamavin: “Baba no be only you o! AG is crushing it”.

@lifeofmunachi: “Be like marriage opened doors for him cause after the marriage ehn”.

@ochanya: “Having a good woman by your side would do that to you”.

Adekunle Kosoko, a.k.a Adekunle Gold, released his song “High” in 2021 and featured Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke. The song presently has over 11 million views on YouTube.

See below,

