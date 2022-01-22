Ayra Starr thanks Don Jazzy, her fans as she celebrates 1 year in the music industry

Talented singer and songwriter, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, is celebrating her one year in the music industry.

Ayra Starr came to the limelight in 2021 as she released an Extended Play and an Album that made her one of the fast-rising singers in Nigeria.

Her smash hit, “Bloody Samaritan” from her latest album garnered so much success and streams that one would not believe she had only been in the music industry for just one year.

The 19-year-old took to her social media page to share a video where she appreciated God, Don Jazzy and her fans that has supported her music right from the start.

Ayra Starr captioned it:

“A year !!! It’s only God , thank you to everyone thank you to @donjazzy @rimouuune @tegamavin @vaedar , my entire family , thank you mummy @miucliff and my partner in crime , my biggest supporter, my best friend @sainttmilar and my amazing amazing starrrssss , y’all love me like you know me personally . Stay with me and I’ll never disappoint, I’ll work as hard as I have to to get to where I want to be , just keep believing in me and stay with me, GROW WITH ME . ”

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy took to the comment section to respond ;

“You have been super amazing. We all love you. 2022 we move. Up by GOD’s grace. Amen. 🙏🏾❤️”

Below is the video she shared;