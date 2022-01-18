Cubana Chiefpriest shows off the interior of his exotic mansion (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian celebrity barman, Paschal a.k.a Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video of the interior of his exotic mansion.

This is coming shortly after the controversial barman was called out for allegedly owing and refusing to pay N700k to another businessman.

Chiefpriest however ignored the accusations leveled against him by a friend, and seized the opportunity to flaunt the inside of his exotic crib.

Posting a new post today, he wrote:

“Setting Up My F**kin Bar🥃 !!!! My Crib 90% Ready, Next Week We Super Lit🔥 It’s My Baby’s @_deangels Birthday🎂”

The celebrity barman was accused of owing N700,000 since two years ago and refusing to pay despite all efforts to make him clear his debts.

The friend who made the allegation, said he was forced to call him out since he refused to respond to his DM.

