“Dem go wan kill you because of roles and men” – actress Halima Abubakar recounts what friends did to her

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Halima Abubakar, has recounted how friends in the industry tried to kill her because of acting roles and men.

Halima Abubakar
The actress in a post on her insta story stated that at one time in her life she bled for six months after what friends did to her.

According to her friends now cut people’s clothes, and hairs to do evil and charm. She added that a smiling face is an evil one.

Her words,

“I was able to remove sadness from my life. I bled for 6 months. Yes, I did o. That’s why I thank God daily. Friends are out cutting hairs, clothes for evil, and jazz. It’s past though. But I am in awe of God’s favor. Yes, it happened to me. So be careful. A smiling face is an evil being. Dem goes wan kill you because of roles and men. Be careful out there, people are evil. I am glad I am in my lane. I pray all and more is done to your own families, as you did too”.

This generated mixed reactions online, as her fans took to the comments to express their views.

See some comments below,

@Misschidel wrote: “Na who friends never show shege the still keep friends”.

@Adeolutomide wrote: “Looks like she’s been through a lot in the hands of bad friends. May God save us from them”.

@Adestitoalli wrote: “Na Mumu dey get friend, God is my only friend n he can’t harm me in any way”.

See below,

 

