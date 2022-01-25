TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

DNA: Man beats wife to stupor after finding out that all three kids are not his

Entertainment
By Shalom

A father of three has reportedly beat his wife to stupor after finding out that all their three children are not biological children.

According to the Twitter user who shared the post, the DNA test of the children was conducted during their visa application to Canada.

It was also reported that the man felt so much pain which he showed off by beating his wife blue mercilessly.

READ ALSO

Hotel owner reportedly killed by his wife for impregnating…

Man shares sad experience after getting married to a runs…

The Twitter user wrote:

“A man beats his wife blue black out of annoyance. He found out yesterday that his claimed 3 children aren’t his. DNA test was carried out because they’re migrating to Canada month end. Omo! I saw the pain and every damn in his eyes. Baba kept asking ‘Am I impotent’?” the narrator wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Toyo Baby accuses Pastor Timi Adigun of taking control of her social media…

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Leave a Reply