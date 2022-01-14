“Don’t use the whole of Nigeria to appreciate Tinubu”- Actress Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has slammed an aide of the 2023 Presidential aspirant, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who shared a post in support of his presidential ambition which was fueled by APC in Lagos State.

In the post shared by Tinubu’s aide, APC described him as a man of honor and destiny helper. As a result of this the party has given support to his presidential bid.

His words,

“APC is supporting a Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023 to show appreciation and pay him back for being “a man of honor and destiny helper for a whole lot of people.”

“We see Asiwaju’s decision to run as an opportunity for all of us who are beneficiaries of Asiwaju’s goodwill and large-heartedness, including the VP, to pay back and appreciate Asiwaju for being such a man of honour and destiny helper for a whole lot of people”.

This however didn’t seat well with actress Jemima Osunde who stated that the aide and APC should not use Nigeria to say thank you to Tinubu for his impact in Nigerian politics.

Her words,

“Then you guys should throw him an 80th birthday party you can even make it a surprise for him. “They don’t use to use a whole country to say thank you”.