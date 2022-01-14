TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and…

“Don’t use the whole of Nigeria to appreciate Tinubu”- Actress Jemima Osunde

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has slammed an aide of the 2023 Presidential aspirant, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who shared a post in support of his presidential ambition which was fueled by APC in Lagos State.

Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde

In the post shared by Tinubu’s aide, APC described him as a man of honor and destiny helper. As a result of this the party has given support to his presidential bid.

READ ALSO

“I’m going to Nigeria to ask my former boss to forgive…

Nigerians will feel the impact of my projects when I leave…

His words,

“APC is supporting a Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023 to show appreciation and pay him back for being “a man of honor and destiny helper for a whole lot of people.”

“We see Asiwaju’s decision to run as an opportunity for all of us who are beneficiaries of Asiwaju’s goodwill and large-heartedness, including the VP, to pay back and appreciate Asiwaju for being such a man of honour and destiny helper for a whole lot of people”.

Ahmed Tinubu
Ahmed Tinubu

This however didn’t seat well with actress Jemima Osunde who stated that the aide and APC should not use Nigeria to say thank you to Tinubu for his impact in Nigerian politics.

Her words,

“Then you guys should throw him an 80th birthday party you can even make it a surprise for him. “They don’t use to use a whole country to say thank you”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

Caroline Danjuma speaks for first time about her divorce from ex-husband, Musa…

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Don’t use the whole of Nigeria to appreciate Tinubu”- Actress Jemima…

“Drugs are like food to Nigerian entertainers” – Noble Igwe reveals

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Man nabbed for allegedly digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury…

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

Crossdresser, James Brown hints at marriage in new Instagram post, shortly after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More