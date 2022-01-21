A young man has been arraigned by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for spending money mistakenly credited into his account by his employer.

According to the EFCC, the young man identified as Haruna Samuel on December 3rd, 2020 received a credit alert of over twenty million Naira and rather than report the case to his bank, he chose to use the money for himself.

The EFCC wrote on their page,

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 arraigned a serving airman, Lance Corporal Haruna Samuel of the Nigeria Air Force Base, Kaduna before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a one count charge bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation.

The defendant was alleged to have on December 3, 2020 received a credit alert of the sum of N 20, 014,300 (Twenty Million, Fourteen Thousand, Three Hundred Naira) into his bank account. The money was sent in error from the account of his employer. Knowing full well he wasn’t expecting any payment of such magnitude, the defendant instead of reporting the issue to his bank or employer, went ahead to withdraw part of the money for personal use, including settling debts.”