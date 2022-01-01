Fans gush as Actress Mercy Aigbe steps out in Muslim outfit

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Fans of Nollywood actress, Marcy Aigbe, can’t stop gushing over her, as she recently stepped out in Muslim outfit.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

The beautiful actress shared pictures of herself donned in ijab with a flowing gown.

As expected her fans took to the comments and expressed their views about her outfit.

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

While some hailed her stating that she look gorgeous in the outfit some questioned her about when she became a Muslim.

In the caption she thanked Allah and also bragged about being the wife of “D’ Owner”, even though she didn’t reveal who her lover is.

Theinfong recalls that Mercy Aigbe took to Instagram on the 31st of December, 2021, to thank God for helping her overcome a life threatening situation.

According to her a year ago she battled a challenge which almost took her life but she survived it.

She also added that she had vowed to God that she will come out openly to testify if God come through for her.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Mercy was seen rolling on the floor praising God.

See below,

Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe
