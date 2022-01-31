“I am now a car owner” – Israel DMW says after Davido gifted him a Toyota Venza (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Billionaire Nigerian singer, Davido, has again answered his billionaire status as he gifted his manager a brand new Venza car.

Davido on Monday 31st, January 2022, gifted his personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW, a brand new Toyota Venza.

In a video which Davido shared on his Instagram page, the singer commended Isreal DMW for his loyalty.

Davido wrote,

“Loyalty pays @isrealdmw love you”.

Israel, who is excited at the car gift his boss gave him, took to his Instagram page to share video of the car.

In the video he was captured, prostrating for Davido in appreciation, and even tried to lift him off his feet.

In his caption he wrote,

“I’m now a car owner. Thanks to my Oga”.

This comes after Isreal DMW was attacked on social media for allegedly spotted entering a bike in Edo state.

He was shamedon social media for not owning a car. In reaction to this, he took to his insta story, and reiterated that he won’t do anything illegal to please people.

