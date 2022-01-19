I killed US-bound doctor, Obidike because he tried to have gay s*x with me – Suspect confesses

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police has arrested a man over the murder of a US-bound medical doctor.

The suspect was paraded for killing 37-year-old U.S-bound medical doctor, Obisike Donald Ibe, and his friend, Ezekiel Edoja, 31, in December, 2021.

Upon investigation, Abdusalam Ibrahim, Fidelis Ezekiel, and Philemon Hussaini were arrested for the murder.

The three suspects alongside 16 others were paraded on Tuesday January 18, by the police for various criminal infractions in the FCT.

“The perpetrators of the dastardly act also carted away with a vehicle and an envelope containing about $1,000, the mobile phone of the deceased doctor and the ATM card which was used to withdraw money to the tune of N2m from the deceased account on December 13, 2021.

Following the above, 3 suspects namely Abdusalam Ibrahim, 26, Fidelis Ezekiel, 27, and Philemon Hussaini, 22, have been arrested in connection to the case. The suspects upon interrogation confessed to have plotted and committed the offence,” Babaji Sunday said.

Speaking with newsmen however, the prime suspect, Ibrahim, alleged that the deceased doctor was gay and wanted to have gay s#x with him.

“I used Cutla#s to k!ll him. The doctor is a homosexual. He wanted to force me to have s#x, I refused. He held on to my clothes and was trying to remove my clothes. When I refused, he started abusing me.

I later called my friends to the house to come to help me pack my load. The doctor bought a lot of drinks and I became very high. I and my friends then tied the doctor and his friend. When my friends went out of the room, I came back with a cutla#s and m#cheted doctor because of what he wanted to do to me which I didn’t like.”

When asked how the late doctor tried to force him into homosexual act, Abdusalam said;

“He came to my room and asked me to massage him. I told him I can’t do massage. He said he will pay me, that I should name any amount and I refused.”