“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they celebrate 3rd marriage anniversary

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular singers and couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold are celebrating their 3rd marriage anniversary today, and Simi has stated that she plans to spend his cash and rub his body indefinitely.

Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 3rd marriage anniversary

The songstress wrote on her Instagram that she intends on spending her husband, Adekunle Gold’s money and rubbing his body till eternity.

Simi stated that it’s been three years of marriage and Adekunle Gold remains the one she loves and belongs to, and the one she kisses good night, thanking him for making their love journey so enjoyable for her.

She wrote;

“3 years and you’re still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us.

A wise man once said “luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na”. I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever kingofphotoshop. Amen”

Adekunle Gold equally penned down a heartwarming post as he blessed God for the best three years of his life with Simi, saying that embarking on this journey of love with her was by far the best decision he has ever made.

Singer, Omawumi celebrates 4 years wedding anniversary

