“I sacrificed my sense for love” – Reality star, Vee opens up

Reality TV star, Vee, has further fueled breakup rumors with lover, Neo with a new social media post recently.

The reality star turned singer and her fellow reality star boyfriend Neo Akpofure, are rumored to have parted ways, though the duo are yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

However, Vee got people talking after she took to her Instagram Stories recently, to open up about sacrificing her sense for the sake of love.

She posted on her Stories while sharing a photo of herself, writing:

“Something you sacrificed for love?” with the answer “My sense”.

See the post below…

Reacting to the post which many suggest is addressing the state of her relationship with Neo, Nigerians berated Vee for coming to social media to share after she asked them to mind their businesses.

@mzyoyo wrote, “You make comments like this then when people ask you questions you will say it’s not our business 😂😂😂 OK na”

@msadahesther wrote, “I love her. Neo only wanted to use her to get green card. Neo that can lie for Africa and dude talks too much”

@officialcynthiamitana wrote, “Lols, she for just keep quiet. If a Man should insult* you back e dey pain o. No allow that guy talk abt u anyhow. And beside he knackd u well sote ur sense comot😂😂😂I don’t mean to be rude. Byeee byeee😢”.