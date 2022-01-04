“If you are concerned about anyone looking ‘better’ than you it is gross insecurity” – OAP Bolanle Olukanni

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

On-air media personality, Bolanle Olukanni, has expressed resentment towards brides who feel intimidated when their female friends rock gorgeous outfits to their wedding.

According to her any bride who feels any lady looks better than her at her own wedding, is suffering from gross insecurity.

This she said while reacting to a tweet, where a lady said she will kick out any lady who dresses flamboyantly than her to her wedding.

Bolanle Olukanni noted that a bride will always be beautiful on her wedding day because it is a celebration of love and union.

She wrote,

“I always find this perspective so weird. Why would I be oppressed by what anyone is wearing? On my wedding day!!!

Like anyone who comes is technically a friend and I am only happy about their presence there.

A wedding should be a celebration of a union and having an amazing time with friends and family. The concern about anyone looking “better” than you is a gross insecurity. A bride will always be beautiful because we are celebrating the love and union not the actual outfits they wear. But then again, we all marry for different reasons.”

See below,

