“If you never do cosmetic surgery no do, it’s like drug addictive” BBN’s Ka3na advises ladies

By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na Jones, have advised ladies not to undergo cosmetic surgery, as it causes addiction like drug.

Ka3na

The self-acclaimed boss lady who have undergone butt cosmetic surgery, took to her Twitter page and advised ladies not to undergo cosmetic surgery as it is drug addictive.

According to the mother of one and reality tv star, cosmetic surgery is like ‘drug fucking addictive’.

She stated that those who do it crave to do more surgeries and become addicted to it like drugs.

In her words,

“If you never do cosmetic surgery no do oh! That shit is like drug fucking addictive”.

In another news, Ka3na revealed that she is legally single as she separated from her white lover, Mr Jones.

She however noted that she is single and not searching.

