TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his…

“Is it fair for the wife to also get pregnant for another man?” – John Dumelo’s wife asks controversial marital question

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Gifty Mawunya, the wife of comic Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has asked a controversial question about marriage.

Gifty
Gifty

Mawunya in a post on her Instagram page, asked if it is fair for a wife to get pregnant for another man in retaliation, if her husband impregnates another woman.

READ ALSO

Hotel owner reportedly killed by his wife for impregnating…

DNA: Man beats wife to stupor after finding out that all…

Her question comes amidst the cheating scandal of a popular gospel minister, Sammie Okposo, after he impregnated an American lady and publicly apologized to his wife for cheating on her.

In the heat of this, Gifty, asked if it is fair if the wife cheats back and gets pregnant for another man.

She also stated that it’s only fair for both husband and wife to bring children out of wedlock.

Her words,

“If a married man impregnates another woman, is it fair if his wife also decides to get pregnant for another man or it’s morally wrong?? You bring pikin I also bring pikin, no be so???”.

In reaction to this, her husband John Dumelo took to the comments and asked: “When can I start?”.

See below,

Gifty
Gifty
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis reportedly drops cryptic post about…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Man confesses to his best friend about sleeping with his wife-to-be, says he…

Lady cancels wedding few days to D-day, accuses fiancé of being a scam

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh mourns

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady calls out actress, Eniola Badmus for posting her curvy friend’s…

Family seeks justice for son who allegedly died a day after arriving his school…

“Secular musicians are waiting for you if the gospel circle doesn’t…

64-year-old man shot dead while trying to rescue neighbor from bandits in…

“Is it fair for the wife to also get pregnant for another man?” –…

Security guard arrested for breaking into employer’s home and stealing…

Man on the run after allegedly killing and robbing friend who was housing him

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More