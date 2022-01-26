“Is it fair for the wife to also get pregnant for another man?” – John Dumelo’s wife asks controversial marital question

Gifty Mawunya, the wife of comic Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has asked a controversial question about marriage.

Mawunya in a post on her Instagram page, asked if it is fair for a wife to get pregnant for another man in retaliation, if her husband impregnates another woman.

Her question comes amidst the cheating scandal of a popular gospel minister, Sammie Okposo, after he impregnated an American lady and publicly apologized to his wife for cheating on her.

In the heat of this, Gifty, asked if it is fair if the wife cheats back and gets pregnant for another man.

She also stated that it’s only fair for both husband and wife to bring children out of wedlock.

Her words,

“If a married man impregnates another woman, is it fair if his wife also decides to get pregnant for another man or it’s morally wrong?? You bring pikin I also bring pikin, no be so???”.

In reaction to this, her husband John Dumelo took to the comments and asked: “When can I start?”.

