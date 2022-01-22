TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of award winning Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido hugging tightly at a show, has melted hearts on social media.

Nigerians have equally seized the opportunity to request for a music collaboration between the two superstars, after they gave each other a warm hug at a nightclub in Lagos state.

Reacting to a video showing the two superstars embracing passionately, an Instagram user @Joe__fhiooff wrote: “Finally na collabo remain.”

@kameratv_:
“Make una drop JAM na.”

@teeh_lyfstyle:
“But they’ve been cool na. It’s all these fans that cause unnecessary beef.”

@therealpeterdivine:
“Them dey hug like who dey crave each other since.”

@_ekundharyor:
“The peace go still cause some people headache.”

@fashiondoctor19:
“Shey followers wey dey fight themselves go rest now abi?”

@abayomi_alvin:
“They will not talk again and throw shades for another two years…then hug again 2024. I love them.”

Watch the video below:

