“It’s Davido’s face for me” – Video of Wizkid and Davido hugging each other, sparks reactions (Video)
A video of award winning Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Davido hugging tightly at a show, has melted hearts on social media.
Nigerians have equally seized the opportunity to request for a music collaboration between the two superstars, after they gave each other a warm hug at a nightclub in Lagos state.
Reacting to a video showing the two superstars embracing passionately, an Instagram user @Joe__fhiooff wrote: “Finally na collabo remain.”
@kameratv_:
“Make una drop JAM na.”
@teeh_lyfstyle:
“But they’ve been cool na. It’s all these fans that cause unnecessary beef.”
@therealpeterdivine:
“Them dey hug like who dey crave each other since.”
@_ekundharyor:
“The peace go still cause some people headache.”
@fashiondoctor19:
“Shey followers wey dey fight themselves go rest now abi?”
@abayomi_alvin:
“They will not talk again and throw shades for another two years…then hug again 2024. I love them.”
