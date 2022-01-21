Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock sparks pregnancy speculations in new photo

Some new photos of Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada Pollock, which was shared online, has got fans speculating that she is carrying a fresh pregnancy for the Grammy winner.

The mother of one, who’s also the manager of Wizkid, had taken to her Instagram page to share the adorable new photos with her 200k+ followers.

Sharing the photos, Jada Pollock captioned it, “When your kid is forever photo bombing your pictures! Hahah 📸 @ken_vii”.

However, reacting to the photos, die-hard fans observed that the singer’s baby mama looks pregnant and might be expecting another baby with Wizkid.

Fans stormed her comments with comments like, “FC welcoming a baby soon.. did y’all see that?😮”, “Jada is pregnant”…

Well, Jada, who seemed to have gotten enough of the pregnancy comments, has restricted comments on the post.

See screenshot below: