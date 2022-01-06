Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

A Twitter user identified as Zee_Zhu has narrated his experience with his biological father who invigilated his WAEC exam.

According to Zee, he was writing his WAEC exam when his father who was the invigilator walked past him and acted as if they’ve never met before.

Zee said after his father walked past him, he looked up and smiled and his father warned everyone in the hall to face their works and stop looking at him.

“I remember when my father invigilated me while I was writing waec, Baba stroll pass me, do like say he no know me, when I raised head and smiled he said none of you should look at me, face your work😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

See his post below: