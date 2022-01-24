Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has tied the knot with married man

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has reacted to reports that his ex wife has tied the knot with a married man.

Hours ago, news broke out that Mercy Aigbe has tied the knot with her married lover, Adekaz.

Following the news, Nigerians dragged Mercy Aigbe to filth as it was also reported that her new lover already has four children with first wife.

Gistlovers who shared the news via Instagram wrote:

“Actress Mercy Aigbe ties the knot with her Married boyfriend, Marketer Adekaz and also the owner of Ibaka Tv, where she derived the name, D’owner from. Cong……..

Flaunting Married men on WhatsApp 😂😂 according to our source sef, as the man wife no Dey naija again, them don do nikkai for mercy codedly , una go Dey do film to advocate say make people no ruin homes, but Na una Dey ruin homes, it is well oooo, i come in peace , Mercy iyawo D owner, Adekaz. Mercy wey no Dey merciful, Igi pawpaw oni wo luwa ooo”

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband wrote:

“At last I thank God the truth is out. This is just one out of many. To God be the glory”.