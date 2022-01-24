TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful…

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has tied the knot with married man

Entertainment
By Shalom

Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry has reacted to reports that his ex wife has tied the knot with a married man.

Hours ago, news broke out that Mercy Aigbe has tied the knot with her married lover, Adekaz.

READ ALSO

You have no worth – Shade Ladipo slams Mercy Aigbe…

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy…

Following the news, Nigerians dragged Mercy Aigbe to filth as it was also reported that her new lover already has four children with first wife.

Gistlovers who shared the news via Instagram wrote:

“Actress Mercy Aigbe ties the knot with her Married boyfriend, Marketer Adekaz and also the owner of Ibaka Tv, where she derived the name, D’owner from. Cong……..

Flaunting Married men on WhatsApp 😂😂 according to our source sef, as the man wife no Dey naija again, them don do nikkai for mercy codedly , una go Dey do film to advocate say make people no ruin homes, but Na una Dey ruin homes, it is well oooo, i come in peace , Mercy iyawo D owner, Adekaz. Mercy wey no Dey merciful, Igi pawpaw oni wo luwa ooo”

Reacting to this, Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband wrote:

“At last I thank God the truth is out. This is just one out of many. To God be the glory”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

School proprietor finally reveals why he killed beautiful 5-year-old Hanifa

Viral street hawker, Jeremiah visits his hood where he used to hawk, shares…

I used N100 rat poison to kill 5-year-old Hanifa – Suspect confesses

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Man narrates how he fainted twice after his wife revealed he isn’t the…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“What did he do this time?” – Nigerians react to video of…

You have no worth – Shade Ladipo slams Mercy Aigbe over her marriage to…

Man narrates how his uncle lost control after seeing a curvy lady

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

Mummy GO accused of tying children with chains and starving them for days

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More