Publicity stunt: Uche Maduagwu reveals he got N4.8M; calls himself biggest brand influencer

By Peter

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed how much he made from the publicity stunt on the viral  fight between him and Jim Iyke.

According to him, Jim Iyke paid N4.8m to him (Uche Maduagwu) to pull a publicity stunt on Nigerians just to promote the movie, “Bad Comments”.

Uche Maduagwu reveals he got N4.8M from publicity stunt with Jim Iyke

Uche’s revelation comes after Jim Iyke revealed he paid the actor some money to organize the much talked-about fight they had which got many people believing it was real.

Uche Maduagwu took to his official Instagram page to reveal this, writing;

“He paid me N3.6 million to promote Bad Comments movie and added N1.2 million after it went viral. I’m not just the most talked-about movie star in Africa. I’m the biggest brand influencer.

“Jim Iyke is like a big brother to me. He saw potentials in me. Today, Bad Comments movie became the biggest cinema film in 2021 because he saw my brand influencing power and worked with me. Mr. Moses is a great director too. I influence brands to success because I am the most talked-about movie star for Africa.”

Refer to his post below:

