Reality star, Tochi adds US flag to his bio, following proposal to US-based girlfriend

Entertainment
By Peter

Reality star, Tochukwu Okechukwu better known as Tochi has made a recent flag update on his Twitter bio following his engagement with his US based girlfriend.

It can be recalled the ex-Lockdown housemate took to social media to share a clip of the lovely moment he proposed to his lover amid a cash rain that was captured in the moment.

Tochi adds US flag to his Social Media handles after proposal to US-based girlfriend

Following this, in a matter of hours, Tochi added the flag of the United States of America (US) to his bio on his social media handles.

On Twitter, the USA flag could be clearly spotted in his bio alongside other information.

Whereas, on his Instagram page, he had newly added the acronym “US” as well on his bio.

See screenshots of his respective IG and Twitter handles below:

