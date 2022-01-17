Romantic moment Toyin Abraham surprised her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Popular actress and movie producer, Toyin Abraham has gone all out to celebrate her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, with a big surprise on his birthday.

Toyin’s husband, Kolawale Ajeyemi, turned a new age today January 17th, and his wife pulled a surprise on him early this morning with a private performance in their home by singer Timi Dakolo on his birthday!

Sharing the video which captures the endearing and romantic moment on her official Instagram page, Toyin Abraham wrote;

“I got him😝😝😝😝@timidakolo is one of his favorites so I brought him home to wish Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi happy birthday 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”.

In a different post, the mother of one also thanked her man for being a wonderful, supportive husband to her and wonderful father to their kids.

Watch the video below,

