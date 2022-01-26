Sammie Okposo to perform at Tope Alabi’s concert amidst cheating scandal

Popular gospel minister, Sammie Okposo, is set to perform in a gospel concert. The concert is organized by Evangelist, Tope Alabi, and Sammie is set to minister amidst his cheating scandal.

Recall that Sammie Okposo recently admitted to cheating on his wife, Ozioma, and also penned down an apology to her on Instagram.

In lieu of this, Dunamis Church, removed him from their list of gospel musicians that will perform at their forthcoming program on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Unlike Dunamis, Tope Alabi, is still having Sammie Okposo perform alongside other gospel ministers at her concert themed; ‘Praise the Almighty’ scheduled to hold on Sunday, 20th February 2022.

This is so, as Evangelist Tope Alabi took to her Instagram page and shared the flyer of the concert on Wednesday, 26th January, 2022.

See below,