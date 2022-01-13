Singer, Omawumi celebrates 4 years wedding anniversary

Nigerian songwriter and singer, Omawumi Megbele, is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with dearest husband, Tosin Yusuf.

Omawumi who has been on a long break from her music career took to Instagram to share a photograph from their traditional wedding.

Sharing the photo, Omawumi emphasized how their marriage union is bound to be forever while stating affirmatively ‘we die here’ as she expresses happiness over the love of her life.

“Today 4 Years ago! Happy Tradiversary My Husband @tosinyussuf! #fineboy #fineman #youmakeitsoeasy #wediehere #toy2018,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fellow industry colleagues, celebrities and other friends and well wishers, including her followers have all trooped to the singer’s page to drop their goodwill messages.

Some others also flooded her page with comments, asking to tap from her blessings.