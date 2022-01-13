TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was…

Singer, Omawumi celebrates 4 years wedding anniversary

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

Nigerian songwriter and singer, Omawumi Megbele, is celebrating her fourth wedding anniversary with dearest husband, Tosin Yusuf.

Omawumi who has been on a long break from her music career took to Instagram to share a photograph from their traditional wedding.

Singer, Omawumi celebrates 4 years wedding anniversary

READ ALSO

Police finally breaks silence on alleged attempted kidnap of…

“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD…

Sharing the photo, Omawumi emphasized how their marriage union is bound to be forever while stating affirmatively ‘we die here’ as she expresses happiness over the love of her life.

“Today 4 Years ago! Happy Tradiversary My Husband @tosinyussuf! #fineboy #fineman #youmakeitsoeasy #wediehere #toy2018,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fellow industry colleagues, celebrities and other friends and well wishers, including her followers have all trooped to the singer’s page to drop their goodwill messages.

Some others also flooded her page with comments, asking to tap from her blessings.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

“Focus on your career and red bra” – Anita Joseph’s husband blasts…

Jaruma under fire for exposing ‘private’ chat with James Brown

Reality star, Tobi Bakre shares adorable photo of his wife, Anu and their baby…

“Who asked for ur 2cent opinion?” — OAP, N6 dragged over remark following De…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 3 years wedding anniversary

Singer, Omawumi celebrates 4 years wedding anniversary

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

“No one in Nigeria will make heaven” – Gay rights activist, Bisi…

“You can be really famous and still be broke” – Singer Timi Dakolo

“Love portion doesn’t work on me” – Reality tv star Leo…

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More