Singer Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 3 years wedding anniversary

Singer couple Adekunle Gold and Simi, are all shade of happiness as they celebrate their three years wedding anniversary.

The celebrity singers marriage clocked 3 years old on Thursday, 13th January, 2022, and their marriage is blessed with a daughter, Deja.

The coule took to their respective Instagram page to celebrate each other.

Adekunle Gold described his wife as ‘magic’ and reassured his love for her.

His words,

“I thank God the best 3 years of our lives. Doing this life journey with you is by far the best changing my life forever. I love you Magic”.

Simi on her part thanked her husband for their marriage and also stated that despite their marriage being 3 years old, he is still the one she loves.

Her words,

“3 years and you’re still the one I love ooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us. A wise man once said “luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na”. I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever kingofphotoshop. Amen”.

