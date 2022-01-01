There was never any twins born for me, my ex lied and ate my money — Singer, Harrysong reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Singer, Harrysong who recently welcomed a baby has revealed lately, that his ex girlfriend lied about having a set of twins for him.

Recall that back in 2017, Harrysong announced that he welcomed a set of twins with his then girlfriend in California, United States.

Harrysong reveals he never had twins, says ex lied and ate his money

“Normalize being friends with your man’s…

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist” – Nigerian woman…

As at then, the baby boy was christened, ‘Perez’, while the baby girl was named ‘Tare’, a name adapted from Harrysong’s real name, ‘Tarela, meaning love.

However, in a swift twist of turns, the “Reggae Blues” crooner has revealed he didn’t actually have a set of twins, as earlier reported.

He took to his Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day, writing;

“Addressing this issue, I am not baba twins or daddy ejima.That lady never gave birth.She lied and was just eating my money.My first child is Daviva”.

Harrysong reveals his ex lied, never had twins for him

Meanwhile, his latest revelation has sparked several reactions. Below are some:

@honeyojukwu wrote: “After God, fear what ?”

@veevjane wrote: “Wait so you were taking care of twins you never met? I no understand”

@officiallychidi wrote: “I wanted to say if he has confirmed this one but I remembered it’s his wife that gave birth, My bad”

