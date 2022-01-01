There was never any twins born for me, my ex lied and ate my money — Singer, Harrysong reveals

Singer, Harrysong who recently welcomed a baby has revealed lately, that his ex girlfriend lied about having a set of twins for him.

Recall that back in 2017, Harrysong announced that he welcomed a set of twins with his then girlfriend in California, United States.

As at then, the baby boy was christened, ‘Perez’, while the baby girl was named ‘Tare’, a name adapted from Harrysong’s real name, ‘Tarela, meaning love.

However, in a swift twist of turns, the “Reggae Blues” crooner has revealed he didn’t actually have a set of twins, as earlier reported.

He took to his Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day, writing;

“Addressing this issue, I am not baba twins or daddy ejima.That lady never gave birth.She lied and was just eating my money.My first child is Daviva”.

See post below:

Meanwhile, his latest revelation has sparked several reactions. Below are some:

@honeyojukwu wrote: “After God, fear what ?”

@veevjane wrote: “Wait so you were taking care of twins you never met? I no understand”

@officiallychidi wrote: “I wanted to say if he has confirmed this one but I remembered it’s his wife that gave birth, My bad”