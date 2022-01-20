Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi gifts himself multimillionaire SUV days after his birthday

Actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, recently acquired a Lexus SUV few days after his birthday.

The actor was congratulated by his colleague in the entertainment industry, Ariyo Oluwakemisola, who shared the good news on social media.

She wrote,

“Congratulations Egbon mi more keys lase edumare…. more congratulations coming this year”.

This is coming few days after the actor celebrated his birthday and his wife Toyin Abraham took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband in a grand style.

She stated that her husband has never been intimidated by anything about her.

Her words read in part,

“Kolawole you have never been intimidated by anything about me. You have always accepted me for who I am. You protect me, you love me, adore me and you lead me right. There’s nothing you have told me that has ever turned out to be a mistake”.

