Two plots of land is not enough for me and my cars — Pastor David Ibiyeomie recounts

The General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, have disclosed that two plots of lands is not enough for him and his fleet of cars.

The founder of the church during a sermon recounted how God has blessed him, he stated that if he is given two plots of land anywhere in the world he won’t be able to use it.

According to him God has been blessing him immensely because he gave the money for his first car $1,000,000 to God.

His words,

“When Peter gave his boat what did he get? Fishes because that was his business, when this young man gave money to roof the Church what did he get? Money. I gave my first money meant for car to the Kingdom of God, till Jesus comes I won’t worry about cars, I have given out 50 plus cars in less than 2 months, have I told you before?”.

“I gave my first $1,000,000 in 2012 when I had no house, I won’t be talking about house now, I have landed properties that I don’t even know about, there is nowhere in the world where you give me 2 plots of land that I will use, I can’t use 2 plots because it isn’t enough for me”.

“Even in the Riverine area where my parents came from, two plots isn’t enough for me, where will I park my cars, talk less of my entourages, riverine lands are very expensive, the lands are not even available yet two plots isn’t enough for me anywhere in the world, what will I do with two plots?”.