WAEC fees would be paid for every child if I become President – Bola Tinubu (Video)

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress party (APC) and presidential aspirant, has promised to pay WAEC fees for eligible Nigerian students if he becomes the country’s next president in 2023.

According to Bola Tinubu, his aim is to make sure that no Nigerian child is left behind in the pursuit of education in the country, while he is president.

While pledging his promise in a video that has since gone viral on social media, the presidential aspirant added that the symbol on his cap represents ‘breaking the shackles of poverty’; thus he was going to do just that as president if he is elected to the offices by Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

Watch the video below: