“We celebrate all types of questionable wealth” – Noble Igwe tackles Nigerians

By Adebimpe

Popular fashion blogger, Noble Igwe, has tackled Nigerians who celebrate who are quick to celebrate people with questionable wealth.

Noble Igwe
The fashion blogger, in a series of tweet stated that some persons only feature in three comedy skits or two movies and suddenly post the picture of their newly acquired house overnight.

According to him churches are not left out in this, as they accept donations from anyone with money.

He also added that families now celebrate instead of question their children with questionable wealth.

This he said in the wake of the urgent desire among teens and youths to get rich quick, whereby some engage in fraud or ritual.

He thus advised the society to stop celebrating untraceable wealth.

His tweet,

“Everyday, we are on different pages of people we know that cannot afford certain things shouting “ God when” then come here to act surprise that people are doing evil to ‘belong. Our society does not question source of anything.

People will post three skits in a year and then post a house they just bought, people will appear in two movies then post “new me , new house”. Thing is , we celebrate all types of questionable wealth.

In most clubs, it’s only bottle services. They don’t sell cocktails or beer and when people other expensive drinks, music is shut down to deliver drink(s) to one person or a group. People will kill or commit crime to get such a treatment.

The church will take donation from anyone with money, the village will crown anyone with money, no questions asked.

Families don’t ask their children how they make their money and some don’t care. It’s the society that feeds this monster. I need to stop now, I’m already seeing my tweets on blogs.

Remember, family is important in shaping the society and we owe it to one another to fix our homes. Stop celebrating overnight untraceable success.”

See below,

