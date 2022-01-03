Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh opens up

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has opened up on why she cannot do without intercourse in life despite several other options presented to her.

The controversial screen diva took to her Instagram page to present her followers with three options while insisting that they delete one; S€x, $600M, and teeth.

However, while reacting to her own puzzle, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she would rather remove her teeth and opt for artificial ones, but wouldn’t take away intercourse because she actually wants more children.

Here’s what she has to say, below:

“I can buy whatever kind of teeth I want and have every designer label custom make one for me each..

Who teeth help..

I wldnt take away SEX only because I want more babies, if not who sex help🥳🥸so don’t think am a bad shild!!”

See her post..