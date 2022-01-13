TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was…

Why I grew up hating my mother – Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson opens up on why she grew up having an acute hatred for her mother.

In a chat with “TeaWithTay”, the actress revealed that her parents moved to the UK immediately after they got married, but did not have all the required immigration papers.

Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals why she hate her mother

READ ALSO

Actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects 3-hours after…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo floods social media with photos from…

And when she was just two years old, her mother was deported to Nigeria due to the aforementioned, while her dad sorted ways to remain there.

Dorcas Shola-Fapson however stated that her dad capitalized on this to poison her mind against her mother by telling her she(her mother) never cared about her, thereby concealing the main reason for her mother going back to Nigeria.

She added that her dad chose to lie because he was hurt, and the lies at the time, made her (Dorcas Shola-Fapson) hate her own mother.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

“Focus on your career and red bra” – Anita Joseph’s husband blasts…

Jaruma under fire for exposing ‘private’ chat with James Brown

Reality star, Tobi Bakre shares adorable photo of his wife, Anu and their baby…

“Who asked for ur 2cent opinion?” — OAP, N6 dragged over remark following De…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Why I grew up hating my mother – Actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson reveals (Video)

Singer Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate 3 years wedding anniversary

Singer, Omawumi celebrates 4 years wedding anniversary

“I look forward to spending your money” – Simi tells Adekunle Gold as they…

“No one in Nigeria will make heaven” – Gay rights activist, Bisi…

“You can be really famous and still be broke” – Singer Timi Dakolo

“Love portion doesn’t work on me” – Reality tv star Leo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More