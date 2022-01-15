“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over hustling for money

Singer and song-writer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to Snapchat to cry out over the stress involved in making money and lament why billionaire, Dangote isn’t her father.

Sharing a photo of herself in bed on Thursday, January 13, the mum of one who seemed exhausted, disclosed that she had one more meeting to attend before retiring for the day.

Tiwa Savage then lamented the stress of looking for money and then asked why her father is not the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote.

Tiwa Savage wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“I have one more meeting. It’s not easy looking for money o. God help me, but why my papa no be Dangote or something like that (may his soul Rest in Peace though”.