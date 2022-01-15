TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant…

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and…

“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over hustling for money

Entertainment
By Peter

Singer and song-writer, Tiwa Savage, has taken to Snapchat to cry out over the stress involved in making money and lament why billionaire, Dangote isn’t her father.

Sharing a photo of herself in bed on Thursday, January 13, the mum of one who seemed exhausted, disclosed that she had one more meeting to attend before retiring for the day.

Tiwa Savage laments over money Dangote father

READ ALSO

“A listening ear can also be a running mouth”…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In…

Tiwa Savage then lamented the stress of looking for money and then asked why her father is not the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote.

Tiwa Savage wrote on her Instagram Stories:

“I have one more meeting. It’s not easy looking for money o. God help me, but why my papa no be Dangote or something like that (may his soul Rest in Peace though”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates her brother’s reaction after expressing her love for him for…

Man seeks advice after finding hotel key inside pregnant wife’s bag

Driver cries out as mother dumps her baby inside his bus and flees

I only need you to have children – Maraji drags hubby, one month after…

Janemena dragged for baring her chest in the presence of her brother (Video)

“A cheating man still love his wife but a cheating woman doesn’t…

Burna boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu finally opens up about her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Why my papa no be Dangote?” – Tiwa Savage laments over hustling for money

“Yes and na heaven I dey go” — Singer, Olakira confirms Mummy G.O is his sister

Speed Darlington cries out as his neighbor storms his house to beat him up

Jos murder: My daughter left home to return for Christmas but never made it –…

“I messed up” – Man publicly begs ex-girlfriend to take him back, blames close…

Lady narrates why she ditched her boyfriend after he visited her house

Lady in pain as her US-based husband who abandoned her for over 12 years,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More