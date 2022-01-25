Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

An abroad based woman has vowed to quit her wedding over her husbands refusal to stop his siblings from bringing female friends to the house.

According to the woman, it annoys her seeing female friends of her husband’s siblings hanging around the house.

She wrote:

“I got married last year traditionally and court wedding was done too, I left Nigeria after 2weeks . My husband stays in Abuja with his siblings (3boys and a girl) I have no issues with them staying with him considering the fact i don’t stay in Nigeria.

So the issue we are having now is this he moved to a new apartment with his siblings ( all graduates o) so we had an agreement that his siblings will not invite any female friends to the house but for the past 4 months more than 6 girls has visited the house whenever I ask him he will say oh I told him not to but he refused

( my husband is actually the first son) so I’m kind of confused why he will tell his younger brother not to bring a girl home and he will disrespect him and he won’t do anything. Last Sunday his sister invited 3 of her girlfriends to our home I saw the video she …,” read full narration below.