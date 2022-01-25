TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

Woman announces decision to end her marriage over female visitors

Entertainment
By Shalom

An abroad based woman has vowed to quit her wedding over her husbands refusal to stop his siblings from bringing female friends to the house.

According to the woman, it annoys her seeing female friends of her husband’s siblings hanging around the house.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

“Dem go wan kill you because of roles and men”…

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two…

“I got married last year traditionally and court wedding was done too, I left Nigeria after 2weeks . My husband stays in Abuja with his siblings (3boys and a girl) I have no issues with them staying with him considering the fact i don’t stay in Nigeria.

So the issue we are having now is this he moved to a new apartment with his siblings ( all graduates o) so we had an agreement that his siblings will not invite any female friends to the house but for the past 4 months more than 6 girls has visited the house whenever I ask him he will say oh I told him not to but he refused

( my husband is actually the first son) so I’m kind of confused why he will tell his younger brother not to bring a girl home and he will disrespect him and he won’t do anything. Last Sunday his sister invited 3 of her girlfriends to our home I saw the video she …,” read full narration below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifts actor Clem Ohameze N1.5M after successful surgery…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More