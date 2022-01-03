You will go to hell if you wear weavon or wigs – Evangelist warns

A Nigerian evangelist has listed some hairstyles and hair routines which have caused men and women to sin against God unknowingly.

According to her, wearing wigs; using weavons, relaxers, hair gels and even having haircuts as a lady will lead one to hell.

Admonishing her audience, the self-assured evangelist called on people to repent because the hairstyles and the hair routines she listed are from the satanic world.

An Instagram user @fashiondoctor19 reacted to the video saying, “It seems heaven is for no one.”

@obial said, “Someone needs to tell her that wearing orange is a sin. It’s not a primary colour created by God.”

Adelara wrote: “I don give up on heaven since already”

