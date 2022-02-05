TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Abba Kyari forced me to accept being a kidnapper by killing six people in my presence – Evans

By Shalom

Suspected kidnapper, Evans has claimed that Abba Kyari forced him into accepting being tagged a kidnapper.

On Friday, the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans denied being a kidnapper, months after admitting to series of kidnap cases across the country.

Speaking during a hearing at Ikeja Special Offences Court, the suspect accused suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, of forcing him into accepting being a kidnapper after killing six people in his presence.

When asked why he was looking unperturbed and jovial in court: a gesture that appeared he was guilty of the charges against him, Evans said:

“The police told me to laugh and smile in the video. You do not know what I encountered in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys. My eyes saw hell.

“One day at the IG Guest House, the police brought some documents and asked me to sign. I asked what the documents were for, but they didn’t answer me. They said that if I didn’t cooperate with them they would kill me.

“They killed about six persons in my presence and I signed the document, I was not allowed to read it. I think it is the document that was used to bring me to court.“

